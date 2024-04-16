Pets in Love





April 14, 2024





Don't Waste Time To Save Me! Puppy Weakly Counted His Last Seconds in Cold Snow

“He was frozen and slowly dying” How our world is quietly rotting from inhumanity, malice, and indifference? In heavy snow and cold, this puppy was found lying still near the landfill. They didn't know what was wrong with the puppy. Not hesitating a bit, they urgently took it to Talisman. PUPPY BEATEN AND LEFT TO DIE!!!!! According to witnesses: yesterday, children beat the puppy, then the janitor took the "living trash" to the dumpster in a box. And today in the morning, when they found the puppy, he asked, "Didn't it die yet?" and told the story about the children. how this child survived with such injuries, spending the night in the cold under the snow in that damn box? His situation was so bad.





Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

/ @petsinlove





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers





Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!





If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j364DGQhNlY