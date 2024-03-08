BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EPOCH TV | Elon Musk Warning; 320,000 Illegal Immigrants Secretly Flown Into US
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
115 views • 03/08/2024

EPOCH TV | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp | Elon Musk Issues '9/11' Warning; 320,000 Illegal Immigrants Secretly Flown Into US from foreign countries on TAXPAYER MONEY.


The federal government has now admitted that it has been actively flying illegal immigrants directly into the United States. So far, it has facilitated air travel for 320,000 illegal immigrants. This is in addition to the others who travel to the U.S.–Mexico border and surrender themselves to authorities to enter the amnesty system. Behind this program is a government app that is gaining more attention, known as CBP One, and allows migrants to schedule appointments with U.S. authorities to illegally enter the United States.


In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss this topic and others, and answer questions from the audience.


🔵 Watch the full episode HERE 👉 https://ept.ms/JoshLive030824CR_YT


  EpochTV $1 Sale: https://ept.ms/45l73b3


🔴 Watch 'Hollywood Takeover: China’s Control in the Film Industry' Only On EpochTV: https://ept.ms/HollywoodTakeoverCR_YT

Keywords
border crisisillegal immigrationbiden regimeepoch tvjosh philippcross roads
