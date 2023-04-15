BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Near Death Experience - NDE - of Cody Snodgres
93 views • 04/15/2023

Cody Snodgres is a former Black Ops Alphabet Agency whistleblower. And Author of the book Choosing the Light exposing the dark secrets surrounding Apr 19, 95 Oklahoma event. A truly heroic man whose Near Death Experience changed his life forever! Taking a rough and tumble guy into a life of service to Jesus Christ and others. Here Cody shares about his Near Death Experience, about Angels and more. Please like and share.... Cody Snodgres Choosing the Light Jodi LoDolce www.WarriorsRise.net

deathciawarriorsndenear death experiencecody snodgresoklahoma cityjodi lodolceheaven visit
