Winter Isn't Coming. It's here.

In fact, it started snowing last month. Sub zero temps (Celsius for my American friends) but I do love snow nonetheless.

So basically, here in northern Sweden, this is "it" until April, May next year.

And I wouldn't mind, but we never got given a summer. And I say "Given" because I think many of us can agree there's no such thing as natural weather anymore. What passed for summer was sh*t, frankly...daily chemtrails followed by wall to wall grey overhead, no sign of the sun and more rain than this region of Sweden has seen in living memory, leading to crop and harvest failures across the board.

As the world hunkers down for what looks to be a long, dark, harsh winter, think back and remember what the b*stards gave us, weatherwise, throughout the previous year. And think back to what effect it had and will have on our global food supply.

Next year if not before, the hunger they intend will begin to bite. Will there be food riots? Civil unrest?

If anyone thinks yes, then maybe also hope that the violence might be directed to the proper place...the Globalist elite currently steamrollering their Depopulation Agenda across the world.



Have as safe a winter as possible, everyone. Stay frosty.

