I’m seeking collaborators within the UFO community who share a similar perspective to mine—one I’ve termed the “Hybridization School of Thought” (HSoT), for lack of a better name. My goal is to connect with the right people to promote this idea, identify those who are interested or sympathetic, and build a cohesive movement. This is a link to a video outlining my hypothesis with supporting sources: https://old.bitchute.com/video/aKeLgWGt02G4/





Thank you to artist Jennifer MacKenzie for the thumbnail image. Her website is www.livingskycraft.com .





The HSoT posits that the UFO phenomenon centers on extraterrestrials (ETs) hybridizing humanity over an extended period. This process aims to create a new human species—a hybrid of Homo sapiens sapiens and ETs—characterized by telepathy, a heightened spiritual orientation, and attunement to higher dimensions, which is called "quantum dimensional consciousness." This transformation may have begun around 1850 and could take several more generations, or even centuries, to complete, as ETs operate on vast timescales.





This is arguably the most significant issue facing the world today. Many of our current political struggles will become irrelevant once Homo sapiens sapiens is phased out. The shift will be as profound as the evolutionary leap from ape to human, ushering in a happier, more balanced world and humanity’s entry into the galactic community.





The UFO community is deeply fragmented—hardly a unified "community" at all. Some groups oppose the HSoT entirely, while others acknowledge hybridization but view it as a negative development. Our purpose is to present evidence for this hypothesis, invite scrutiny or refinement from others, and raise public awareness. We could organize as a structured body, developing a network of public speakers to deliver talks in their hometowns, share resources like PowerPoint presentations, and reference each other’s UFO and ET experiences. By focusing our collective energy on this singular topic, we can establish ourselves as the go-to experts, inviting top minds, experiencers, and researchers to join the HSoT. Together, we are cogs in the ETs’ wheel, striving to speak with one voice—much like a distinct Protestant denomination sets itself apart from others.





This could operate as an “open-source” initiative to encourage free expression rather than centralized control, or we could define “official” HSoT positions. Like the CE5 movement, people will interpret and adapt it in their own ways. This aligns with the University Galacticus philosophy, which favors collaboration over top-down authority and partners with other educational groups.





Imagine a one- to two-hour slideshow packed with compelling information, honed to perfection on this subject. We could borrow or adapt others’ presentations, collaborate with Meetup groups, and encourage involvement. HSoT members could lobby to speak at UFO conferences like Contact in the Desert, supporting one another as a united front—akin to a political party—equipped with educational materials and a shared mission. We could trace the history of the HSoT, with Budd Hopkins, Dr. David Jacobs, Dr. John Mack, and Barbara Lamb, delivering these talks with fresh Q&A sessions for diverse audiences.





Anyone can join the HSoT and train to become a public speaker, spreading the word and raising awareness. We can develop training materials—books, videos, and websites—for members to study, regardless of whether they’re seasoned ufologists. While academia once shunned this topic, it’s now gaining acceptance. Think of our members as missionaries sharing a denomination, fostering a sense of community through regular local and international meetings, both in-person and online.





We might even create shared meditation or spiritual practices to attract those attuned to ETs, incorporating group activities like remote viewing—perhaps targeting ETs or the future of hybrids on Earth. Opposition to our hypothesis and evidence is inevitable, so we must be a supportive group, like a church or political party, embracing diverse personalities and sharing strategies to stay cohesive.





Continuous improvement is key. Through ongoing online meetings, we can refine our understanding, treating it like a degree program with much to learn. New members can be trained as researchers and educators. This isn’t about any single individual—it’s a school of thought dating back to the 1990s. Like Gene Roddenberry with Star Trek, the HSoT can grow far beyond its founders.





We should produce a steady stream of high-quality videos, blogs, and books, seeking donations to enhance production value, akin to UFO documentaries. Richard Dolan’s work on USOs inspires us—we could create a series with a transformative mission, guiding humanity toward a higher future. Our goal is to raise awareness, promote, and facilitate the ET agenda for human advancement, building a movement with a forward-marching spirit.