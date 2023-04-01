© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html
What Type Of Parasites Can Turpentine Eliminate In The Body? - https://bit.ly/3mo7EVj
Turpentine Protocol Videos: https://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html
Turpentine Studies: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinestudies.html
Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html
Why You Should Only Start With 1 Drop Of Turpentine!
Taking Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) with sugar is the most well known standard Turpentine detoxifying protocol that is the most effective protocol at eliminating candida and parasites within a person's body when taken internally.
But I need to make you all fully aware of why you may be a person who should not be taking Turpentine with sugar and the reasons why, if you do know why make sure to watch this video "Why You Should Not Take Turpentine With Sugar!" from start to finish NOW!
My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan
(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno