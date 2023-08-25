Rutgers Maintains Vaccine Mandate: Forces CLOT SHOT On Students Risking Sudden Death

Rutgers University refuses to end their Covid vaccine mandate for students.

Lucia Sinatra, the founder of http://NoCollegeMandates.com is here to talk about how Rutgers University is still forcing the Covid Clot Shot on their student body.

Originally, Rutgers was for individual liberty and did not mandate the vaccine.

This position only lasted three months and began to require students to get the clot shot and get every single booster.

Their vaccine mandate still stands today well after the pandemic has ended.

The Rutgers vaccine mandate is unconstitutional and is currently under appeal.

The case will likely go all the way up to the Supreme Court.

Rutgers is a university that is wholly owned by Big Pharma.

Pfizer gives Rutgers giant sums of money to test their vaccines.

The more vaccines that are sold the more revenue Rutgers receives.

Forced vaccine mandates is one of the greatest crimes against humanity the world has ever seen.

College administrators and Big Pharma executives must face accountability for forcing a deadly injection on students.

If you are a student at Rutgers and want to file a lawsuit, send an email with your story to [email protected]

