BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY OF THE PARABLES 004

BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY “THE PARABLES” PART 004

MATTIYAHU CONCLUSIONS: MESSIAH YESHUA teaches in this parable If we build our lives on the perfect words given to us by YEHOVAH “THE FATHER” Torah, we are considered very smart. We will be given many blessings of Shalom, safety, food, leadership and so much more. If you think we do not have to, or need to keep the “Law” for YESHUA cancelled it, or it is only for the Jews. This Parable teaches us that if we do not build our lives on that foundation: You are a hypocrite! You are not going through the narrow gate; you are listening to false prophets! And you will not enter the Kingdom of Heaven. For you did not Sh’ma, you did not execute, celebrate, institute or perform HIS WAYS you are unstable, no stability you will collapse.

KEY: who the audience, central meaning, Wise or stupid in what? Good/evil. Phrases and code words.

IT IS NOT ABOUT THE LAW IT IS ABOUT HIS LOVE FOR US. FOR GOD SO LOVED THE WORLD HE GAVE HIS WORD

Messianic Congregation Beth Goyim A Messianic Jewish Congregation where Jew and Gentile meet as one people. Messianic Shabbat Services. Messianic Bible study. Located in Lexington, NC.

Messianic Jewish audio and Prophecy videos available, If you are looking for a solid teaching ministry, then you have found a home. If you just looking for fluff and stuff this is not your place. THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY Tuesday 7:30PM. The SLEDGEHAMMER Show Wednesday 7:30PM, Shabbat “Saturday” Service 11AM ET. BGMC TV, THE CITY GATE BIBLE STUDY, Messianic thought, Messianic life, following the Messiah Yeshua and the Messianic Jewish Disciples. Christian Jews. Christian+Jew, Messianic radio wtrcradio.com

We stream from our own website www.yeshuatube.org on Tuesday @ 7:30 PM ET for The City Gate Messianic Bible Study. Wednesday 7:30 PM ET for The Sledgehammer Show. Shabbat (Sat) 11AM ET for a live Shabbat Service.

If you don’t see us on youtube go to our other channel on Rumble www.rumble.com/BGMCTV

Our main website is www.bgmctv.org

SIGN UP FOR OUR SOCIAL MEDIA:

www.BGMCTV.org

http://www.rumble.com/BGMCTV

www.youtube.com/bgmctv

www.facebook.com/andrew.dinnerman

https://vimeo.com/channels/bgmctv

www.twitter.com/rabbiAndrew

www.gab.com/BGMCTV

www. Thetorahnetwork.com/bgmctv

https://usa.life/bgmctv

Telegram https://t.me/BGMCTV

www.brighteon.com/channels/bgmctv

www.ugetube.com/@BGMCTV

www.bitchute.com/BGMCTV

www.yeshuatube.org