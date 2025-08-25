THE NUMBER ONE THING GOD HATES ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-AUG 25 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Proud Look, (a Certain Expression of Conceit and Self-Righteousness) is: The Primary Sin and Characteristic of Satan in His Rebellion Against God, and Can Be Tagged with Various Peculiarities, But It All Comes Down to a Skewed World Perception and Dysfunctional Relationships. Contrast That With the Humility of the Lord Jesus--Someone Easy to Be With--and Look Ahead to the Exultation That Our Christ Has Earned and Will Receive.