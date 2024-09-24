Great prepper item to stock up on - ratchet straps

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I was at Home Depot and found these incredibly useful ratchet straps for only $10. Yup, I picked a bunch up. Super useful, inexpensive, long shelf life.. what more can you ask of a prepper item? Well, it’s not edible. But you know…. go to www.BackyardFoodProduction.com and you’ll figure that part out.