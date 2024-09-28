© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lebanon Family Evacuates Their Home For Safety
Ayle Faniye Family - عيلة فنية
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xIo3vxmM_ow
هربنا من بيتنا بسبب القصف الصاروخي من العدو على جنوب لبنان
We fled our home because of the enemy's missile bombardment on southern Lebanon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AY8h6FZlJTg&t
اليوم الثالث من الحرب على لبنان 💔 - رسمنا ولعبنا وغنينا للوطن 🥺 - يوميات عيلة فنية بالحرب
The third day of the war on Lebanon 💔 - We drew, played, and sang for the homeland - Diary of an artistic family in the war
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZlemRbOy1J8&t=402s
اليوم الرابع من الحرب 💔 فرحنا زهراء واشترينا لها ثياب جديدة 🥰 - يوميات عيلة فنية بالحرب
The fourth day of the war 💔 We made Zahraa happy and bought her new clothes - Diary of an artistic family in the war