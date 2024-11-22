BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Escalation of the Situation in the Middle East Highlights of the Week 15 - 21 November 2024⚡️
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
1216 followers
33 views • 6 months ago

The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week November 15 - 21, 2024

▪️Pro-Iranian forces from Iraq again launched UAVs on Israeli territory. The Israeli army press service reported the interception of kamikaze drones in the southern part of the country.

▪️Later, pro-Iranian forces repeated the drone launch on Eilat. This time the drone managed to fly to the outskirts of the city. It was shot down by an Israeli air defense system near Eilat. One of the missiles strayed from its trajectory and landed within the city.

▪️Another drone strike on Eilat from Iraq occurred later. The third UAV did not reach the city. Apparently, it was intercepted either over Jordanian territory or fell in Iraq.

▪️On Wednesday, pro-Iranian forces launched drones, this time on northern Israel. However, unlike in Eilat, they failed to reach the country's territory.

▪️The Yemeni Houthis once again claimed launching drone strikes on Eilat. However, their UAVs did not reach their targets. Neither strikes on the city nor air defense operations were reported during this time. They were probably intercepted by the US-led coalition.

▪️The Yemeni Houthis have reported an attack on the Anadolu S dry cargo ship, which earlier allegedly entered an Israeli port. There is no footage that could confirm the damage to the ship and also the fact of the attack itself.

▪️The Israeli Air Force has once again struck the western outskirts of Damascus. The target, according to Syrian opposition sources, was an apartment where Hezbollah representatives were located.

▪️Israeli troops have once again launched an airstrike on the border crossing between Lebanon and Syria. By launching such strikes Israeli forces attempt to interrupt the supply of weapons to Hezbollah from Syria by other pro-Iranian groups.

#video #map #Yemen #Syria #Iraq

@rybar

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
