BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Airline Whistleblower
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
927 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
195 views • 5 months ago

The Real Reason For All These Plane Crashes & Dangerous Ideology That Has Taken Over Airlines

* Sherry Walker has been a commercial airline pilot for almost 35 years.

* She says D.E.I. has so completely undermined safety standards that pilots are sometimes afraid to leave the cockpit for fear of what their co-pilots will do unattended.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 24 March 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-sherry-walker

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1904216743897362559

Keywords
corruptiontucker carlsonchristianityfaaair travelwhistleblowerplane crashesleftismideologyradicalismairline pilotsvaccine mandatecommercial airlinessafety standardsairline workerspilot trainingdeisherry walkerdc plane crashtoronto plane crashnext generation of pilotstransgender pilotspilots unionself-flying planes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy