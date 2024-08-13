BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Signs of the end times: LGBTQ mocking Christ & preaching the gospel of the kingdom of God
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
120 views • 9 months ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on August 12, 2024.


A French choreographer of Jewish origin is responsible for the horrific and blasphemous opening ceremonies at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic games. The mocking of the Lord’s Supper by having LGBTQ actors and performers taking the place of Christ and His disciples is simply deplorable.


Christ and His followers are constantly mocked and persecuted but Christ says to rejoice at such hatred as per Matthew 5:11-12.


Articles and links mentioned in the video include:


https://www.christianpost.com/news/christians-arrested-in-paris-for-bus-protesting-olympic-ceremony.html


https://www.christianpost.com/news/christian-leaders-urge-us-to-respond-to-persecution-in-india.html?clickType=link-topbar-news


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Islamist_terrorist_attacks


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington

Keywords
fathergodgospelholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshualgbtqson of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthmockingancient of dayssigns of the end timesfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
