More Than 300 Machines Flipped Votes in Tuesday’s Elections

Democrats attributed Tuesday’s election results in Ohio, Virginia, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania to one key issue — abortion. There’s no doubt that America has become an abortion culture, but what role did election “irregularities” play? In eastern Pennsylvania, county officials discovered a glitch that caused more than 300 voting machines to flip votes in a judicial race, prompting the question: Were there other “glitches” that remained undisclosed and therefore affected election outcomes?

Also, the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed members of President Biden’s family on Wednesday; a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety recently told the media that bomb components have been found on the U.S. side of the southern border; and a U.K. university is offering classes on witchcraft and the occult.

Plus, John Birch Society Regional Field Coordinators Eldon Stahl and Calvin Clark discuss how you can help create understanding among legislators by using issues of The New American magazine and Scorecards. During that segment, we unveil a half-off promo code you can use for a TNA gift subscription for a legislator.