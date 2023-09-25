NWO: Robert Welch Jr.’s speech on the communist takeover of the United States

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



On March 9, 1974, John Birch Society: William J. Grady introduces Robert Welch who performs a 2 part speech - "Fifteen Years Ago" and "In ONE Generation."



Mr. Welch spoke of communist takeover of the United States and today, we see the rotten fruits of that takeover of the United States, the second beast of Revelation 13:11-16, which used to speak with Lamb-like characteristics but now, speaks as a dragon, which symbolizes satan, the devil.



The US is becoming more anti-Christian by endorsing satanic after school classes, homosexuality, drag queens, putting sex-filled books in school librairies and abortions.





Robert Henry Winborne Welch Jr. (December 1, 1899 – January 6, 1985) was an American businessman, political organizer, and conspiracy theorist. He was wealthy following his retirement from the candy business and used it to sponsor anti-communist causes. He co-founded the far right group the John Birch Society (JBS) in 1958 and tightly controlled it until his death.