WWIII or 2nd Horseman of the Apocalypse?

With the conflicts in the Middle East, Russia-Ukraine, and tensions between China and Taiwan, are we on the eve of destruction? Michael Snyder believes that World War Three has began. Has it? What are the beginning of sorrows that Jesus spoke of in Matthew 24:4-8? Should they trouble Christians? What about what happens afterwards according to Jesus in Matthew 24:9-14? Will the Philadelphian Christians be instructing "many" per Daniel 11:33 while being subject to persecution? Will the faithful getting their "fifteen minutes of fame," as the late Andy Warhol put it, succeed in fulfilling Matthew 24:14 related to proclaiming the gospel of the kingdom of God to the world as a witness? Did the late Herbert W. Armstrong teach that the Great Tribulation was the start of what could be called WWIII? DId he also teach that may involve nuclear weapons hitting cities in the UK, USA, and Canada? Will the Philadelphian Christians flee before the start of WWIII? What about terrorism and the predominantly Islamic nations of the Middle East and North Africa? Biblically, do we expect Armageddon, and a WWIV or WWV? Will there be a confederation including Russia, China, and others that will attack the coming European King of the North Beast power? How can we know the timing of what could be called WWIII, WWIV, and WWV? Is any of this related to a temporary peace deal as mentioned in Daniel 9:26-27? What does the Bible say about the ride of the second horseman of the Apocalypse? What should a Christian do according to Jesus? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel address these matters.





