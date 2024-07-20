© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kangaroo Mountain, Baby Kangaroo Mountain Australia
Taxanomic name: Osphranter antilopinus (Raptor + Antelope)
The Kangaroo was Genetically Engineered by the Anunnaki named Enki. He used a raptor and an Antelope, the reptilian muscles for the legs and tail, and reptilian claws.
Thank goodness he used the mammalian digestive system including teeth. Imagine a flesh-eating kangaroo, there wouldn't be many people in Australia.
Earth/Gaia has recorded this creation as part of the Akashic Records. The Aboriginal people paint the Kangaroo showing these genetic traits, mixing reptile and mammal DNA.