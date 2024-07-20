Kangaroo Mountain, Baby Kangaroo Mountain Australia

Taxanomic name: Osphranter antilopinus (Raptor + Antelope)



The Kangaroo was Genetically Engineered by the Anunnaki named Enki. He used a raptor and an Antelope, the reptilian muscles for the legs and tail, and reptilian claws.

Thank goodness he used the mammalian digestive system including teeth. Imagine a flesh-eating kangaroo, there wouldn't be many people in Australia.

Earth/Gaia has recorded this creation as part of the Akashic Records. The Aboriginal people paint the Kangaroo showing these genetic traits, mixing reptile and mammal DNA.







