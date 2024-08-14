Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 14, 2024 – Luciferian hospital protocols TARGETED the unvaxxed for MURDER by medicine

- Evil, demonic forces are seeking to destroy humanity, and they work through Democrats. (0:00)

- Big Tech #censorship leading to mass death of tech employees from #vaccines and #cancer. (8:03)

- Evil forces, spiritual war, and political corruption. (17:50)

- Valentina Gomez dares to speak the truth on X. (30:00)

- Asset protection: Various forms of gold and silver, including coins, bars, and jewelry. (35:52)

- VAXXED 3 INTERVIEW: Hospitals financially incentivized to produce COVID-related deaths. (52:52)

- Hospital homicide, emergency use authorization, and censorship of vaccine skeptics. (1:02:33)

- COVID-19 vaccine's harmful effects and religious perspectives on the issue. (1:25:23)

- SERMON: Spiritual cause and effect. (1:36:58)

- How to create the Armor of God around yourself through moral integrity. (1:40:48)

- Personal choices and actions determine the depth of your protection from evil. (1:51:09)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





