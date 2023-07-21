Astrology & BRICS Meeting August 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Using Horary Astrology, the Ephemeris and Ingress Charts, we'll take a look at what the cosmos has to say about the Upcoming BRICS meeting to be held in South Africa between August 22-24, 2023. Alert! Turbulence between August 29 and September 14th, emphasis on September 3rd and 4th.
#astrology #fruitcakeastrologer #brics #2023 #prediction #horary #ephemeris #ingress