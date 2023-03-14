BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
From Queer to Christ: How God Can Rescue People from LGBTism
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
0 view • 03/14/2023

God can and does rescue people from homosexual lifestyles, transgenderism, and other sins, explains former homosexual George Carneal, author of From Queer to Christ: My Journey Into the Light, in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Carneal was immersed in the world of LGBT for many years, which the media and the culture glamorize, and he says the reality is that it is fraught with pain and suffering. However, Christ set him free from that. Now, Carneal wants to sound the alarm and warn young people about the spiritual and even physical horror involved.  

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
lgbtqtransgenderismhomosexualityleaving homosexuality
