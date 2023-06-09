Programming, or Ignorance + @StevenDKelley @MelGIbson 2 OccupyTheGetty June 8th 2023

https://www.truthcatradio.com/

Steven D Kelley and his mission:

Underneath the Getty Museum is a network of tunnels and underground bunkers, former CIA/NSA contractor Steven D. Kelley informs us that The Getty and USA government control Deep Underground Military Bases (DUMBs). These bases are connected to each other by a systems of trains that use Magnetic Levitation and vacuum technology to reach very high speeds. Along with other functions, the Getty serves as a hub of child trafficking, child-sex slaves treated like cattle under the Getty, Please Universe, aid us to stop child trafficking and arrest those involved. Plz, ty. Steven D. Kelley has launched a mission to Open the GETTY and gain access to these underground areas owned by the Templar Cabal Bunker called Getty Cavers Center. SDK´s mission includes Preventing Calif. Government Mr Gavin Newsome to become not first Nazi Prince Pedophile POTUS. Steve can bring Mr Gorgon Getty, King Charles IV & Prince Harry from UK Commonwealth to give up the Getty to Mr Steven D Kelley.

Join Steven Live every Thursday night.

Truth Cat Radio is 100% listener supported. If you would like to contribute to Mr. Kitten´s expenses, please use PayPal: [email protected] Please click for the contribution to be for Friend and Family, so they do not treat it as a business transaction. PayPal (Friends or Family), because it´s a Donation, a Present, a Contribution. It´s not a Business Transaction, and Mr. S. Kelley would need to send it back to you, sorry. Apologies to the matter. You can also use Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/stevendkelley

Please, we thank All of you who have been so kind to contribute to Steve, to his Animals and to his efforts to OTG, your support means this world to Steve.

Getty Museum Center:

#OCCUPYTHEGETTY? Armageddon-ArmaGetty.

Established 1997

Location 1200 Getty Center Drive

Los Angeles, California

Coordinates 34°04′39″N 118°28′30″W

https://earth.google.com/web/@34.07787104,-118.47485137,272.92351794a,1073.62506258d,35y,36.08806518h,45.00137708t,0r

Gordon Getty needs to surrender the Getty to Steven D Kelley.

Mr. Jean Paul Getty died 6th of June 1976… 6.6.6. His evil spirit lies in his grave-body, just as Dracula´s coffin, and is Malibu´s Monster in Getty Villa. https://earth.google.com/web/search/Getty+Villa+/@34.03267978,-118.56758208,-0.830471a,1143.1448812d,35y,0.00000001h,60.0022246t,0r/data=CigiJgokCeTXDeQ5DEFAEZ_QyaMtCUFAGUK8GEH2nF3AIZDPacj2nl3A