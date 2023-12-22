I Woke Up This Morning ~At Eagle Pass Texas~

When I Woke Up This Morning...
I Thought is Was All a Bad Dream.
Then I Remembered I Watched The Late Night News...
And I Remembered What I Had Seen.
Thirteen Thousand Illegal Immigrants...
At Just Eagle Pass Texas Yesterday.
It Was an All Time Record I Hear...
That's What One America News Had to Say.
