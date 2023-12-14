Political Gun Grabbing in Israel and Home Invaders Met with with a Hot Beverage and Hot Lead

Description: Listen up SPLC! Hamas IS AN INTERNATIONAL TERRORIST ORGANIZATION. Period. Designated that way by our Department of State. On October 7th members of Hamas raped women, burned and beheaded babies and children, and mass slaughter innocent civilians that resulted in an Israeli death toll of approximately 1200 people. They didn’t attack military targets. They attacked vulnerable women, children, the elderly, the unarmed. Israelis, as well as Americans, both Jewish and non-Jewish are now on high alert.

And this week’s 2A for Today Modern Militiaman stopped a home invader at the door. The would-be victim promptly defended himself, along with his wife and child who were inside the home. He propelled a few rounds and his hot beverage at the intruder and sent him on the run.





Welcome to 2A For Today!