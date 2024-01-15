Rajieen راجعين (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ug0L5S2Qzwg
https://www.youtube.com/@RAJIEEN_/videos
jieen | راجعين (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)
As a direct response to the ongoing crisis in Gaza and the unwavering struggle of the Palestinian population, 25 exceptionally talented artists hailing from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region have united to present "Rajieen," an anthem that transcends boundaries, embodying resilience and resistance.
All proceeds from the song and video will be donated to the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.