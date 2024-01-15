Create New Account
Rajieen | راجعين (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)
alltheworldsastage
905 Subscribers
10 views
Published a month ago

Rajieen  راجعين (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ug0L5S2Qzwg

https://www.youtube.com/@RAJIEEN_/videos


jieen | راجعين (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)


As a direct response to the ongoing crisis in Gaza and the unwavering struggle of the Palestinian population, 25 exceptionally talented artists hailing from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region have united to present "Rajieen," an anthem that transcends boundaries, embodying resilience and resistance.


All proceeds from the song and video will be donated to the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund.

