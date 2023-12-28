Create New Account
Russia, Currency & Israel 12/28/2023
The Prophecy Club
Russia openly stated that they “boke the backbone of the Ukrainians, crushed NATO-Ukraine plan in 15 days, leaving 160,000 dead in six months”. According to Benjamin Fulford, preparations for a new Bretton Woods conference to map a new future for humanity has begun. These implications will be life-changing for us all. Finally, we take a look at Israel and what we can learn according from Bible Prophecy.


