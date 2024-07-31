CAPTURED BIGFOOT MYSTERY SOLVED 🧬 SHOCKING DNA RESULTS REVEALED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Have you ever wondered about the truth behind legendary creatures like Bigfoot, Sasquatch, and the Yeti? This documentary delves into the fascinating tale of a female almasty captured in the Caucasus region of Abkhazia in the late 19th century. Follow a team of scientists as they employ advanced DNA analysis to unravel the scientific truth behind this mysterious creature.
Reference:
Margaryan et al. The genomic origin of Zana of Abkhazia. Adv Genet (Hoboken). 2021 Jun 14;2(2):e10051. doi: 10.1002/ggn2.10051. PMID: 36618122; PMCID: PMC9744565.
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ggn2.10051
00:00 Introduction
02:17 The Story of Zana
10:35 Zana's Origin
16:07 Zana and Khwit's DNA Results
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4RMNYpC93RQ
AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://www.reddit.com/r/running/comments/7ov3mg/suffering_in_the_holler_frozen_sasquatch_50k/