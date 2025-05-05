Odo Odo Oddity (1997, Playstation)

Odo Odo Oddity developed by Japan Vistec and published by IDC Media Studio. It was only released in Japan.



Your character is moving "into the screen", similar to Space Harrier. He is dangling from a set of (initially) three balloons and will also dangle to the left and right depending on your steering. Some stages also contain windy passages which influence your movement.

Each collision with an enemy or an obstacle will pop one of your balloons. If all balloons are gone, you loose a life. If you collect a magic tome you get a protective energy orb floating around you for some time. Sometimes there are circles with a balloon inside them. If you fly through them, you get a balloon back, if you have lost any. You can perform a quick and a charged attack, and you can also dash forward. Dashing and quick attacks take up one magic item every time you use them. You can collect additional in the stages.

