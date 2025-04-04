Trump shares footage of US strikes on Houthis, in Yemen

Trump shares footage of US strikes on Houthis

"There will be no attack by these Houthis! They will never sink our ships again!" he wrote on Truth Social.

In 3 weeks, the cost of US military operations in Yemen has reached nearly $1 billion, CNN reports.

@realDonaldTrump





These Houthis gathered for instructions on an attack. Oops, there will be no attack by these Houthis!

They will never sink our ships again!

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/114281864005346951

