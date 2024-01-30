White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1860 - Collins family massacre - Report on 1-year anniversary

Lopez, a Mexican drug cartel hitman and member of the Mexican Mafia who was serving multiple life sentences, escaped from a prison transport bus by stabbing the driver. He then broke into several homes, before coming across the Collins’ ranch. Lopez shot and stabbed Mark, Waylon, Carson, and Hudson, before stabbing Bryson. He then stole several firearms and the family’s truck. When he was spotted hours later, he attempted to flee, before getting killed in a shootout with police.