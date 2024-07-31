BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
12v Wiring Direct to Lithium Car Battery from CABIN in 2016 HIGHLANDER How To #wisebuyreviews
68 views • 9 months ago

In this video I run anderson connector wiring 6 cables of 10 awg direct from car battery which is Lifepo4 Dakota Lithium to inside of cabin to charge Solar generator, laptops and more from the comfort of the cabin. In previous video I upgraded my battery to Dakota lithium, see video here https://youtu.be/Mms05lZEYkA and used the wiring methods of the the anderson connector type, see my video here about it: https://youtu.be/zZkIR48C4uE. In the end of the video I was able to charge my 1000wh Oupes solar generator via a 12v to 24v up converter at 180 watts. Basically proof of concept. Now I can leave things to charge off my car battery even when my car is off. However when the car is on, I can harness the power of the alternator to do even more. Overall this was a positive experience to get this wired in my car to be able to sue the power it produces with it's 150 amp alternator.


MATERIALS USED In this VIDEO (Amazon Affiliate Links): Hey check it out it don't cost you anything and if you buy something amazon kicks back a few pennies here and there, win win.


- 5 Rolls Tesa's Most Advanced High Heat Harness Tape 51036 Mercedes, BMW, Audi, VW

https://amzn.to/3SupXZy

-GEARWRENCH #2 x 24" Phillips Dual Material Screwdriver - 80008H - https://amzn.to/3YpUXxO

- SINGARO Car Battery Terminal Connector, https://amzn.to/4d98Wg4

- OUPES SOLAR GENERATORS: https://amzn.to/3WHQDsu


POWERWERX website is best place to order anderson 15 30 45 connectors - https://powerwerx.com


MOST OF THE MATERIALS ARE LINKED in the ANDERSON connector how to video, so it's easier to click from there: https://youtu.be/zZkIR48C4uE -- copied here:


- ANDERSON 350 AMP Connector shown here: https://amzn.to/3LkAqCT

- Powerwerx MegaCase 301 Piece Assorted 15/30/45A https://amzn.to/4f1QqaI

- 10 AWG Silicone Cable - https://amzn.to/3W57i7E

- Terminal used on the battery: - https://amzn.to/3Y4xLF1

- You put 3 x 10awg cables inside one of these lugs: https://amzn.to/3xV53M6

- 2/0 Wiring Lugs: - https://amzn.to/4cBm6lH

- 1920wh 150ah 12v Metal Cased Battery: https://amzn.to/4cA8pDm

- 12awg marine grade cable - 100ft - https://amzn.to/3WmATtF

- Anderson Connector CRIMP Tool: Powerwerx TRIcrimp, https://amzn.to/3S1QGMU

- 200PCS (AWG 8 6 4 2) 2-8 Gauge Wire Ferrules Kits Silver Plated Copper - https://amzn.to/4bDWwuR

- Ferrule Crimping Tool Kit - https://amzn.to/3LlmgBv

- 970Pcs Wire Ferrules Kit Tinned Copper Crimp Connector - https://amzn.to/3XZmgi4

- Hexagonal Ferrule Crimper, AWG 28-5 https://amzn.to/3WhX9WD

- Crimper (10-5 AWG) - https://amzn.to/3Y6BH8t

- 160W USB C Car Charger - https://amzn.to/3zFN9O4

- SEEKONE Mini Heat Gun,- https://amzn.to/3S4xdvd

- Wirefy Heat Shrink Tubing Kit - https://amzn.to/3WmTved

- 500Pcs Solder Seal Wire Connectors Kit - https://amzn.to/3xVSLDi

- Pure Sine Wave Power Inverters 4000W - https://amzn.to/3zBWrdL

- LED Ceiling Light 21" x 8" Fixture 2000 Lumen (2 Pack) - https://amzn.to/4eYXogC

- LED RV Panel Light Surface Mount 12V DC - https://amzn.to/3Y1T2PJ

- 50 Amp 2 Pole Battery Breaker Protector - https://amzn.to/3S50QfY

- Lexan Sheet - https://amzn.to/465u18s

- Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT Solar Charge Controlle 30 amp, - https://amzn.to/3WjcNRo

- Watt Meter Power - https://amzn.to/4cBnNQ5

- DC 12V boost to 19V boost converter https://amzn.to/4cDaf6r

- Hydraulic Crimping Tool Kit - 12 AWG to 2/0 AWG https://amzn.to/3WijH9M

- Hydraulic Crimping Tool 12 AWG to 00 (2/0) - https://amzn.to/4d1cDUf

- 10 AWG Inline Fuse Holder - https://amzn.to/4cW1rIx

- Crimping Tool For Heat Shrink Connectors https://amzn.to/3xRiUDl

- Klein Tools 11063W Wire Cutter / Wire Stripper https://amzn.to/3XWfkCv

- KNIPEX Automatic Wire Stripper 10-24 AWG - https://amzn.to/4bMezPA

- 500 Pcs U Shape Copper Ring Terminals Crimp Kit - https://amzn.to/3LmDnTu

- Schottky Rectifier Diode 30A https://amzn.to/4cYEch3

- Tesa's Most Advanced High Heat Harness Tape 51036 - https://amzn.to/4bGb651

- M8 Copper washers 100pcs - https://amzn.to/3W4ww6g

- M8 Copper Split Lock Sealing Ring Spring - https://amzn.to/4cCHiaV

- Rubber Cabinet Feet You can Put in Between the batteries to stack them one on top of one battery and one on bottom in all 4 corners they stay nice and secure - https://amzn.to/4f4hXs7



Keywords
diytechnologycar modsurvival car
