Joe Biden approval ‘not looking good’ in new poll

A new poll has revealed support for US President Joe Biden is “not looking good”, says Sky News host Paul Murray. The latest NBC News poll shows the president’s approval rating has dropped to 40 per cent, the lowest level of his presidency. Mr Murray says one of the areas in which Joe Biden is “really failing” is regarding issues of foreign policy. “It is young voters in particular who hate his position when it comes to Israel.” The poll shows only 33 per cent of voters approve of the US President’s handling of foreign policy.







