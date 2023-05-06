A CME JUST HIT EARTH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Unexpectedly, a CME hit Earth's magnetic field today, May 6th, at around 01:00 UT. The impact sparked a G2-class geomagnetic storm with auroras visible in Canada and at least three northern-tier US states. The storm is subsiding now, but it could re-energize as Earth passes through the CME's magnetized wake.