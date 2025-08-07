BrightLearn - Natural Healing Encyclopedia by Dr. Mark Stengler

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This podcast episode offers a captivating exploration of Dr. Mark Stengler's "Natural Healing Encyclopedia," highlighting natural remedies for pain, cancer, heart health, fatigue, thyroid issues and weight loss, while emphasizing the importance of a holistic approach to wellness and consulting healthcare professionals.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Find a copy of this amazing book here.