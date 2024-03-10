Trans Surgery Warning: "Everywhere you go, There you Are"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The butchers who are committing the act of transitioning teens, should have to pay dearly for sterilizing children, who are deemed in eligible to make the decision to smoke, gamble, or get tattoos. And in the end, how many people really believe that such decisions will lead to a happier place in life?
#detransition #transkids