Does the Trump Admin Want to Divide the World into US-Russian-Chinese “Spheres of Influence?”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
- A recent NYT article claims actions and statements from the Trump administration “suggest” it “might want” to divide the world into US, Russian, and Chinese spheres of influence;
- However, the article mentions US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has outright dismissed this theory, while elsewhere deliberately misrepresenting ongoing US talks with Russia over Ukraine to support this claim;
- Regarding Ukraine, the Trump administration has already made it clear that it wants to create a division of labor between it and Europe to freeze the conflict, allowing the US to pivot to China and return as part of a process called “strategic sequencing;”
- While multiple signed and dated policy papers spanning years have laid out a strategy of Washington’s continued pursuit of primacy worldwide, no policy papers exist suggesting plans for “spheres of influence;”
- To create a foreign policy dividing the world in such a manner would require immense groundwork to be laid by policymakers, groundwork that simply doesn’t exist and isn’t being created;
References:
NYT - Trump’s Vision: One World, Three Powers? (May 26, 2025):
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/05/26/us/politics/trump-russia-china.html
US DoD - Opening Remarks by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth at Ukraine Defense Contact Group (As Delivered) (Feb. 12, 2025):
https://www.defense.gov/News/Speeches/Speech/Article/4064113/opening-remarks-by-secretary-of-defense-pete-hegseth-at-ukraine-defense-contact/
Stars and Stripes - ‘It needs to be a thousand’: US has 500 military trainers on Taiwan, retired admiral says (May 27, 2025):
https://www.stripes.com/theaters/asia_pacific/2025-05-27/taiwan-military-trainers-testimony-17924124.html
Marathon Initiative - Strategic Sequencing, Revisited (Oct. 2024):
https://themarathoninitiative.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Strategic-Sequencing-Revisited-Final-2024-10.pdf
Where to Find Brian's Work:
Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/
Telegram: https://t.me/brianlovethailand
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianJBerletic
Rumble (YouTube alternative): https://rumble.com/c/c-1459863
How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):
Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer
PromptPay: 0851547235
Mirrored - The New Atlas
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net