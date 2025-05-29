Does the Trump Admin Want to Divide the World into US-Russian-Chinese “Spheres of Influence?”

- A recent NYT article claims actions and statements from the Trump administration “suggest” it “might want” to divide the world into US, Russian, and Chinese spheres of influence;

- However, the article mentions US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has outright dismissed this theory, while elsewhere deliberately misrepresenting ongoing US talks with Russia over Ukraine to support this claim;

- Regarding Ukraine, the Trump administration has already made it clear that it wants to create a division of labor between it and Europe to freeze the conflict, allowing the US to pivot to China and return as part of a process called “strategic sequencing;”

- While multiple signed and dated policy papers spanning years have laid out a strategy of Washington’s continued pursuit of primacy worldwide, no policy papers exist suggesting plans for “spheres of influence;”

- To create a foreign policy dividing the world in such a manner would require immense groundwork to be laid by policymakers, groundwork that simply doesn’t exist and isn’t being created;

References:

NYT - Trump’s Vision: One World, Three Powers? (May 26, 2025):

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/05/26/us/politics/trump-russia-china.html

US DoD - Opening Remarks by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth at Ukraine Defense Contact Group (As Delivered) (Feb. 12, 2025):

https://www.defense.gov/News/Speeches/Speech/Article/4064113/opening-remarks-by-secretary-of-defense-pete-hegseth-at-ukraine-defense-contact/

Stars and Stripes - ‘It needs to be a thousand’: US has 500 military trainers on Taiwan, retired admiral says (May 27, 2025):

https://www.stripes.com/theaters/asia_pacific/2025-05-27/taiwan-military-trainers-testimony-17924124.html

Marathon Initiative - Strategic Sequencing, Revisited (Oct. 2024):

https://themarathoninitiative.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Strategic-Sequencing-Revisited-Final-2024-10.pdf





