BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Craziest End of the World Predictions
Dr Rick Patterson
Dr Rick Patterson
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • 6 months ago

Join us to explore prophetic themes like wars and rumors of wars, famines, pestilences, and the rise of false Christs. This is a call for believers to be watchful, holy, and hopeful in a world full of prophetic signs.


📖 Visit: www.ChristLifeCenter.org

📧 Email: [email protected]

📲 Give by texting 73256 with the message ChristLifeCenter (one word).

🕙 In-Person Meeting: Sunday, 10:47 am at 9775 SW 87 Ave., Miami, FL

📞 Phone: 305-984-8477


Be prepared to have your understanding of end-times prophecy transformed through this powerful presentation. Stay tuned for key insights, and don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more teachings!

Follow us at:

www.rumble.com/drrick

www.mewe.com/drrickpatterson

www.drrickpatterson.com

www.rickpatterson.blogspot.com

www.drrickpatterson.com

www.brighteon.com/drrickpatterson

www.gab.com/drrickpatterson

www.bitchute.com/drrickpatterson

www.brandnewtube.com/drrickpatterson

www.patterson.org

www.facebook.com/drrickpatterson

https://brandnewtube.com/drrickpatterson


EMAIL:

[email protected]

[email protected]


www.ChristLifeCenter.org

EMAIL: [email protected] [email protected]


You may give to Christ Life Center by texting 73256 ChristLifeCenter (one word).

Please include Christ Life Center in your will and estate planning


Matthew 24

Early Church Fathers

Ante-Nicene writings

Olivet Discourse

End Times Prophecy

Eschatology

Bible Study

Destruction of Jerusalem

Great Tribulation

Second Coming of Christ

King James Version

Church History

Clement of Rome

Irenaeus

Tertullian

Origen

Christian Theology

Prophetic Teaching

Biblical Prophecy

Watchfulness

Keywords
prophecyrapturetribulationendgames
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy