Putin Speaks, Prigozhin Responds, Heavy Clashes Begin Near Moscow

Putin FINALLY made a speech in which he mentioned “treason” and “mutiny” twice, talked about Russia “fighting hard for its future”, labelled the events as an “internal mutiny” and a “stab in the back”, mentioned “Wagner” and said he is “doing anything I can to repel this attack”
Wagner’s chief and the leader of the coup, Yevgeny Prigozhin, replied that Putin made the 'wrong choice' and soon Russia will have a 'new president'
Source @Real World News