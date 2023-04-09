Congress Calls For Assange’s Freedom! - Jimmy Dore

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I'm sharing this video from, The Jimmy Dore Show' on YouTube from April 5, 2023, with his partial description. Go there for the rest.
Julian Assange has been languishing in Belmarsh Prison for almost four years now, a victim of the oppressive U.S. security state. But there are chinks appearing in the armor — Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib has circulated a letter to her colleagues calling for and end to the Assange prosecution. But is it a sincere effort and will it go anywhere?
Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger speak with noted Assange activist Misty Winston about these possible moves in Assange’s favor.
Misty Winston on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SarcasmStardust
Misty Winston’s podcast: / action4assange
Kurt Metzger on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kurtmetzger
Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com
LIVESTREAM & LIVE SHOW ANNOUNCEMENTS: Email: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimmy_dore
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
JimmyDoreShow Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thejimmydor...
WATCH / LISTEN FREE: Videos: https://www.jimmydore.com
Podcasts: https://www.jimmydore.com
(Also available on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player.)