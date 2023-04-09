BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Congress Calls For Assange’s Freedom! - Jimmy Dore
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
124 views • 04/09/2023

I'm sharing this video from, The Jimmy Dore Show' on YouTube from April 5, 2023, with his partial description. Go there for the rest.

Julian Assange has been languishing in Belmarsh Prison for almost four years now, a victim of the oppressive U.S. security state. But there are chinks appearing in the armor — Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib has circulated a letter to her colleagues calling for and end to the Assange prosecution. But is it a sincere effort and will it go anywhere?

Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger speak with noted Assange activist Misty Winston about these possible moves in Assange’s favor.

Misty Winston on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SarcasmStardust

Misty Winston’s podcast:    / action4assange

Kurt Metzger on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kurtmetzger

Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com

LIVESTREAM & LIVE SHOW ANNOUNCEMENTS: Email: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt...


Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimmy_dore

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/

JimmyDoreShow Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thejimmydor...


 WATCH / LISTEN FREE: Videos: https://www.jimmydore.com

Podcasts: https://www.jimmydore.com

(Also available on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player.)





Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy