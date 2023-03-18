ICONS WARN OF COMING WAVE OF AI

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del BigTree at the HighWire
March 17, 2023
AI was once an early concern for the workforce, as it was said the technology could replace a large portion of humanity. Over the past year, more ambitious implantable tech has spurred apocalyptic warnings from some of the most significant icons of our time. Now, humanity finds itself at the precipice with serious debate needed before the coming wave.
