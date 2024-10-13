Ted Wilson Allows Vatican 2 Worship. Jesuit Ignite Revival @ Germantown SDA Church w/ Maranda Curtis

Vatican 2 brought celebration style worship with drums into protestant and Seventh Day Adventist Churches. Jesuits have introduced this worship style in an effort to drown out the preaching and protests against the Catholic Church by protestants. Sunday-keeping Gospel Recording Artist Maranda Curtis Screams Wildly at the Germantown Adventist Church during its Ignite Revival 2024. The Germantown Seventh-day Adventist Church is currently going through a 31-day revival called Ignite Revival 2024 that includes Pentecostal-style forms of worship and music. [1] On October 7, 2024, the church hosted the famous Sunday-keeping gospel recording artist Maranda Curtis [2] at the Adventist revival meetings. [3] Since these gatherings feature loud, fast-paced music, Maranda Curtis did not disappoint during her performance with her high-energy screams while entertaining worshipers at the Seventh-day Adventist church.





The False Latter Rain is Coming to Adventism with 31 Days of Pentecostal Preaching, Worship, and Dancing, The False Latter Rain is Coming to Adventism with 31 Days of Pentecostal Preaching, Worship, and Dancing.





Germantown Seventh-day Adventist Church, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is currently participating in Ignite Revival 2024, a 31-day event that involves “worship, fasting, and prayers.” [1] According to the church’s website, Pastor Corey Johnson will be leading this “revival,” who is described as “one of the most dynamic speakers and innovative leaders of this generation.” [2] Innovations refer to something new and original, but unfortunately, if you look at the worship style for Ignite Revival 2024 [3], it’s not new.





Although the Germantown Seventh-day Adventist Church may be branding itself as innovative, they are actually just repackaging Pentecostal styles of worship that have long been established. The so-called “new” approaches are nothing more than the reintroduction of the bedlam of noise and celebration-style worship that Satan attempted to bring into Adventism in 1898 through the “Holy Flesh Movement” in Indiana.





#TedWilson

#SDA

#Jesuit

#Vatican





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House