Carl Higbie is INFURIATED with the Bien Admin for the loss of Military young soliders
NEWSMAX · "You were more interested in not having your feelings hurt by a mean tweet, and now you Biden supporters killed three of mine."


Former combat veteran Carl Higbie slams the Biden administration and supporters for allowing the deaths of three American soldiers in Jordan.


@NEWSMAX

https://x.com/NEWSMAX/status/1752108108527378686?s=20

Keywords
newsmaxcarl higbiebiden adminbotched foreign policythree soldiers perished

