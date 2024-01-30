Carl Higbie is INFURIATED with the Bien Admin for the loss of Military young soliders

NEWSMAX · "You were more interested in not having your feelings hurt by a mean tweet, and now you Biden supporters killed three of mine."
Former combat veteran Carl Higbie slams the Biden administration and supporters for allowing the deaths of three American soldiers in Jordan.
@NEWSMAX
