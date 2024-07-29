OLYMPIA 1936 OLYMPICS BERLIN, GERMANY ☈ [WHY WERE THE GERMANS SO EBIL]

IN THE LIGHT OF THE CURRENT ABOMINATION, THE TRANSOLYMPICS, DOES HITLER SEEM 'SO EVIL' NOW?





Obviously, we're treading into the realm of extreme sarcasm; Larry Fink says out loud that 'we must force behaviours', but you persist in the 'Hitler so ebil' canard.





It's intellectual laziness 😬





VfB has posted J.B. Campbell's response here a number of times; going to archive it fully on AltCastTV





Olympia is a 1938 German documentary film written, directed and produced by Leni Riefenstahl, documenting the 1936 Summer Olympics, held in the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany. The film was released in two parts: Olympia 1. Teil — Fest der Völker (Festival of Nations) and Olympia 2. Teil — Fest der Schönheit (Festival of Beauty). It was the first documentary feature film of the Olympic Games ever made. Many advanced motion picture techniques, which later became industry standards but which were groundbreaking at the time, were employed —including unusual camera angles, smash cuts, extreme close-ups, placing tracking shot rails within the bleachers, and the like. The techniques employed are almost universally admired, but the film is controversial due to its political context. Nevertheless, the film appears on many lists of the greatest films of all time, including Time magazine's "All-Time 100 Movies."





Olympia set the precedent for future films documenting and glorifying the Olympic Games, particularly the Summer Games. The 1936 Summer Olympics torch relay was devised by the German sports official Dr. Carl Diem for these Olympic Games in Berlin. Riefenstahl later staged the torch relay for this film, with competitive events of the Games.





