So... Russell Brand - Slams Govt Censorship & 'Trusted News Initiative' - as They Try to Destroy Him - Sept 22, 2023

So... Russell Brand - Sept 22, 2023
I'm sharing this video from Russell Brand on his Rumble channel and on 'X' (Twitter).
https://twitter.com/rustyrockets/status/1705325563936747847?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
No longer on YouTube because of lies.
At the end of Russell's short video description, I'm attaching a link to a good article about who is doing this and why from, 'The Grayzone'. www.theGrayzone.com...Cynthia
Intel-linked UK official pushing censorship of Russell Brand
The author of letters to social media companies demanding the financial punishment of Russell Brand is a British lawmaker implicated in London’s war on Covid-19 and Ukraine dissenters. Her husband was a commander in the Army’s psy-ops division.
https://thegrayzone.com/2023/09/21/intel-uk-censorship-russell-brand/