Is a Patient’s Right to Life More Important Than Hospital Protocols? Wis. Supreme Court to issue opinion (Part 2)

Your host Scott Schara and special guest Karen Mueller discuss a very important Wisconsin Supreme court case and whether a patient's right to life is more important than hospital protocols.Show more





Karen has worked in the areas of civil rights, employment law, and elder law. She has been an ally of the Alliance Defending Freedom since 2008 and has served on the Board of the Wisconsin State Bar's Civil Rights section since 2013. In 2014, she ran unsuccessfully for Congress in Wisconsin's Third District and ran again in a statewide race for Attorney General in 2022 on a platform of investigating the deaths in hospitals and the "vaccine" which have harmed so many people in Wisconsin. She has served as a Board Member of the Chippewa County Republican Party from2015 to 2022, the Chippewa County Republican Women since 2015, and was active in the Wisconsin Federation of Republican Women for several years.





In 2020, she founded the Amos Center for Justice & Liberty as she watched our civil and constitutional rights being trampled by governmental actors or others working to accomplish the government's goals.





