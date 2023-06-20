⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - (20 June 2023) - Text Only

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(20 June 2023)

◽️ The Ukrainian Armed Forces have continued their unsuccessful attempts to conduct offensive operations in South Donetsk, Zaporozhye & Donetsk directions during the previous 24 hours.

▫️ Four attacks launched by AFU motorised infantry units reinforced by tanks were repelled by skilful and coordinated actions of the Vostok Group of Forces, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrowers in Vremevka salient and Orekhov tactical direction. Three tanks and five armoured fighting vehicles have been destroyed.

▫️ In addition, four clusters of enemy manpower and equipment were engaged near Novopol (Donetsk People's Republic) and Levadnoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️ In Pology tactical direction, actions of one sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been thwarted near Reshetilovskoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️ Total enemy losses in the South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions overnight were up to 260 Ukrainian servicemen, nine tanks, a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, 12 armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, two D-20 howitzers, two Msta-B howitzers, as well as a US-made M777 artillery system.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces has successfully repelled ten enemy attacks close to Krasnogorovka, Avdeevka and Mariynka (Donetsk People's Republic) during the past 24 hours. Up to 220 Ukrainian personnel, three armoured fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, and a Msta-B howitzer, a US-made M777 artillery system have been neutralised during combat.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Masiutovka, Kislovka, Novovlynsk, Berestovoye(Kharkov region), Novoselovskoye and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic). In addition, actions of three sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were thwarted near Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Novoselovskoye, Yagodnoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





▫️ Up to 40 Ukrainian servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system, and Zoopark counter-battery radar station have been destroyed during the day.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, Russian aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr Group of Forces hit units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Nevskoye,Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️ In addition, actions of three sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been thwarted near Yampolovka, Chervonaya Dibrova, and south of Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic). Up to 100 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, two pick-up trucks, a Grad MLRS vehicle, a D-20 howitzer, and one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery gun have been eliminated in this direction during the day.

◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 25 Ukrainian troops, five motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, and a D-30 howitzer have been destroyed in the past 24 hours.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 98 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower, and military hardware in 112 areas during the day.

▫️ Eight ammunition depots were destroyed during the day: the 3rd Armoured Brigade of the AFU near the settlement of Dvurechnaya (Kharkov region), the 45th Artillery Brigade of the AFU near the city of Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic), the Zaporizhzhya group of troops, the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade and the 65th mechanized brigade of the AFU near Zaporozhye and Razumovka, Stepovoye and Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye region), as well as the 106th and 122nd brigades of territorial defence near the city of Ochakov (Nykolaiv region) and Tyaginka (Kherson region).

▫️ Russian air defence forces have intercepted seven HIMARS MLRS shells during the day. In addition, 13 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in Kremennaya and Zolotaryovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Staromlynovka, Orlynskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Chervonoarmeyskoye, Verkhniya, Krynitsa, Chapaevka, and Grozovoye (Zaporozhye region).

📊 In total, 444 airplanes and 240 helicopters, 4,713 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 air defence missile systems, 10,222 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,126 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 5,175 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 11,066 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.