You are FULL of God's Spirit | STC 2024 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
31 followers
Follow
2 views • 3 weeks ago

In this video, we're diving deep into the profound truth that the Body of Christ is made up of both men and women, and that everyone has a vital role in ministry. As we examine Joel 2:28, we are reminded that we are living in the last days where God is pouring out His Spirit on all flesh—this includes *you*! 🌊✨




📖 Join us as we explore how, according to Scripture, your sons and daughters will prophesy, and how every believer is equipped with God's Spirit through the New Covenant. Let's not shy away from our calling!




We'll also reflect on examples from the Old Testament, where the Spirit was given in limited measure, and how things radically changed with Jesus, who granted us ALL His authority to proclaim the Good News!




🔍 KEY SCRIPTURES WE'LL DISCUSS:


*Joel 2:28:* God's promise to pour out His Spirit.


*Acts 2:41:* The power of the Spirit leading to 3,000 souls saved.


*Isaiah 59:21:* God's everlasting covenant and what it means for us today.


*Numbers 11:* The Spirit's transfer from Moses to the elders, and what that reveals about leadership and community.




✨ Ministry isn't about us—it's about the Spirit working through us. Just like Moses, who split the sea and provided for the people using only a rod, YOU have the same Spirit available to you. You are not alone in this journey!




Together, let’s stand strong in our faith and embrace the fullness of His Spirit! 🙌💖




You are FULL of God's Spirit | STC 2024


Prophetic Time | 21 July 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬




– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –




Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)


https://youtube.com/live/7Z_dP94kjMI




Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)


https://youtube.com/live/hd0KQr_uVy8




Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)


https://youtube.com/live/_0lQBCmrJbQ




Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)


https://youtube.com/live/iQY5LaXljdc




Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)


https://youtube.com/live/H_ks9RbkKmQ




– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –




To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us


+91-9884501270 / +91-44-26501290




(or) Send your prayer requests to the link


https://tr.ee/ca7dzPjTjL




– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –




Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel:


https://tr.ee/BPMEnglish




Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel:


https://tr.ee/BPMTamil




Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel:


https://tr.ee/BPMHindi




Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel:


https://tr.ee/BPMTelugu




Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel:


https://tr.ee/BPMMalayalam




Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel:


https://tr.ee/BPMKannada




– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –




Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:


https://ezekiahfrancis.org/




 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –




Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App:


https://tr.ee/BPM-PlayStore




https://tr.ee/BPM-AppStore




 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –




Ways to Give


UPI : berachpro@icici




https://tr.ee/SOW






– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –




#ezekiahfrancis #benitafrancis #alexander #sudhaalexander #berachahpropheticministries #prophetictime #christianmessage #christinyou #heaven #supernaturallife #prophetic #preaching #word #revelation #rhema #christianmessages #holyspirit



Keywords
lifeezekiahfrancisberachah
