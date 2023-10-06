BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MAGA Fun Camps: Hysterical Hillary Proposes Forced Deprogramming of Trump Voters
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
979 followers
279 views • 10/06/2023

In 2015 Hillary Clinton proposed the establishment of fun camps for adults. Many people chuckled at the idea. Certainly, they reasoned, Mrs. Clinton wasn’t thinking about communist re-education camps. Hillary Clinton has returned with her fun camp idea, but it doesn’t sound like fun for red-white-and blue God fearing, Bible believing patriotic Americans. Mrs. Clinton has now finally removed her communist mask by calling for the forced deprogramming of half of the American population.  Gun Owners of American senior Vice President Erich Pratt will join me later in the program.  Let’s start by looking back to 2015 when Mrs. Clinton proposed fun camps for adults.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/6/2023
Show guest: Erich Pratt. Vice President of Gun Owners of America

Join the leading community for Conservatives Christians and watch this FULL show exclusively on https://www.FaithandValues.com

You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

trumpnewstruth
