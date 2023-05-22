WE ARE READY RALLY - Coolangatta/Tweed Heads, Australia. 20 May 2023 - Paul Seils.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At the We Are Ready Rally in Coolangatta - Tweed Heads, Australia. 20th May, 2023.
On the imaginary line between the two imaginary, corrupt and illegitimate states of Queensland and New South Wales.
Hold The Line reached No 1 in the US Country Charts. Here's our good mate Paul Seils performing his Smash Hit.
Paul is also a conscious financial adviser and gives us a run down the CBDC and how it will affect us all.
https://paulseils.com/
https://consciousinvestor.org/
@PaulSeils on Instagram and Twitter.
That concludes the days footage, thanks for watching and Stay Free!
#NoToTheGlobalists
#DoNotComply
Join Roobs Flyers:
http://roobsflyers.com/
Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs
Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine
Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers
Download free PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.