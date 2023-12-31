Is there hope for habitual sin?

In this study we go over the topics of habitual and willful sin to find out if there is hope for those that do this.
If you'd like to help this small ministry please send your tithes, offerings or contributions online click here: https://givesendgo.com/GBDD1?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=GBDD1
or you can mail it to:
Daily Cross Ministries
P.O. Box 241
Culleoka, Tn. 38451
And Thanks!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.